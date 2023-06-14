Karachi court orders registration of case against five suspects for killing dog

KARACHI – A court in the southern port city of Karachi has ordered registration of a case against five suspects, including a policeman, over killing a dog.
The court issued the order after a citizen named Riaz Hussain filed a petition after police did not take any action on his complaint.
Hussain, who is a hawker, said a woman had gifted him a dog, Joji, two years ago before going to abroad. He said following a heated exchange with neighbours, some unknown people abducted his dog on Feb 9, 2023. “I found his body at a garbage point on Feb 12,” he said.
“I have approached the court to seek justice as I loved my dog very much,” he said, adding that he had lodged a complaint at Ferozepur police station but police did not take it seriously.
After hearing Riaz Hussain’s arguments, the sessions judge ordered police to register the case against Ali Hassan, Mustafa, Ali, Waheed and Khalid.
Under Prevention of Cruelty Act 1890, a person involved in torturing and killing an animal can be fined Rs2,000 or handed up to six months jail sentence.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
