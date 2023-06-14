Search

Pakistan

Karachi court orders registration of case against five suspects for killing dog

04:04 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Karachi court orders registration of case against five suspects for killing dog
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A court in the southern port city of Karachi has ordered registration of a case against five suspects, including a policeman, over killing a dog. 

The court issued the order after a citizen named Riaz Hussain filed a petition after police did not take any action on his complaint. 

Hussain, who is a hawker, said a woman had gifted him a dog, Joji, two years ago before going to abroad. He said following a heated exchange with neighbours, some unknown people abducted his dog on Feb 9, 2023. “I found his body at a garbage point on Feb 12,” he said. 

“I have approached the court to seek justice as I loved my dog very much,” he said, adding that he had lodged a complaint at Ferozepur police station but police did not take it seriously. 

After hearing Riaz Hussain’s arguments, the sessions judge ordered police to register the case against Ali Hassan, Mustafa, Ali, Waheed and Khalid. 

Under Prevention of Cruelty Act 1890, a person involved in torturing and killing an animal can be fined Rs2,000 or handed up to six months jail sentence.  

Dogs involved in Karachi attack put down: police

Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy ‘poses no risk to DHA Karachi’

03:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Pakistan court awards death sentence to Christian man over blasphemy

09:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

'No evidence' but 'would prove' allegations against senior army officer: Imran Khan

05:46 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

US announces sanctions against Pakistani, Chinese companies linked to missile programme

04:53 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today

02:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

TikToker Sundal Khattak sent to jail in Hareem Shah video leaks case

01:58 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Haris Rauf and Munza Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces ...

05:15 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 14 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.

Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 14 June 2023 ] Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold rate per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580

Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: