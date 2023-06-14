Karachi court orders registration of case against five suspects for killing dog

KARACHI – A court in the southern port city of Karachi has ordered registration of a case against five suspects, including a policeman, over killing a dog.

The court issued the order after a citizen named Riaz Hussain filed a petition after police did not take any action on his complaint.

Hussain, who is a hawker, said a woman had gifted him a dog, Joji, two years ago before going to abroad. He said following a heated exchange with neighbours, some unknown people abducted his dog on Feb 9, 2023. “I found his body at a garbage point on Feb 12,” he said.

“I have approached the court to seek justice as I loved my dog very much,” he said, adding that he had lodged a complaint at Ferozepur police station but police did not take it seriously.

After hearing Riaz Hussain’s arguments, the sessions judge ordered police to register the case against Ali Hassan, Mustafa, Ali, Waheed and Khalid.

Under Prevention of Cruelty Act 1890, a person involved in torturing and killing an animal can be fined Rs2,000 or handed up to six months jail sentence.