UAE allows Muslim residents to sponsor two wives simultaneously

DUBAI - In a move seen as surprising by many, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has confirmed that Muslim residents in the UAE can sponsor two wives simultaneously under specific circumstances and according to certain conditions.

In this regard, the residents can obtain a residence visa for their wives and children by submitting a certified marriage contract in Arabic or a translation by a sworn and certified translator. Unmarried daughters can be sponsored by their father regardless of their age, while male sons can be sponsored until they reach 25 years of age. After turning 25, sponsorship can continue if they are pursuing higher education, as stated by the government.

To sponsor newborns, it is mandatory to obtain a residence permit within 120 days of their birth to avoid penalties, the UAE Government emphasized.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), residents in the UAE have the opportunity to sponsor their stepchildren from their spouse's previous marriage, subject to meeting specific requirements.

These conditions include obtaining a statement of consent from the biological father and submitting a guarantee amount as a deposit. The residency period for stepchildren under these circumstances is initially set at one year, with the option for annual renewal.

To initiate the sponsorship process for the spouse and children, the ICP has outlined a list of eight essential documents that need to be submitted. These documents include the residence visa application, which can be completed either online or through authorized typing offices. Additionally, copies of the sponsor's and sponsored persons' passports, photographs with a white background for the spouse and children, the original certificate of medical fitness for individuals above 18, a copy of the husband's employment or company contract (if applicable), a valid work permit for the sponsor, a certificate of the husband's salary, and an attested lease contract are required.

The ICP has emphasized that family residence permits are closely tied to the residency status of the sponsor, who serves as either the head of the family or the guarantor.

Moreover, in case the sponsor's residency is canceled, the residency of the family members is also terminated. However, a grace period of six months is provided during which the family members must secure new residency permits or make arrangements to leave the country.

it has also been clarified that failure to renew or cancel the residency visas of family members may result in the sponsor being liable to pay the specified financial penalties.