Brig (r) Asad Munir gets justice years after comitting suicide over NAB mistreatment

KARACHI – An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday acquitted Brigadier (retd) Asad Munir, former member Capital Development Authority (CDA), in a graft case, three years after he committed suicide over humiliation meted out by National Accountability investigators.

Accountability Court Jude Mohammad Azam Khan issued the ruling, also acquitting other suspects – CDA’s ex Member Planning Brig (retd) Nusratullah, ex-Director Ghulam Sarwar Sidhu and contractor Mohammad Hussain. The court remarked that the NAB case was not fit for trial.

Defence counsel Advocate Imran Shafiq said that the case was investigated by CDA and several other departments but no one could find any evidence against his clients.

NAB had accused Munir of misusing his authority and restoring a plot in F-11 area in Islamabad while serving as Member Estate CDA during 2006-2010.

The case came to the limelight when in 2018, NAB arrested CDA officials and contractor for interrogation.

In March 2019, Brigadier (retd) Asad Munir committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his flat located at the Diplomatic Enclave.

Before committing suicide Asad Munir also wrote suicide note addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan. In the suicide note, Asad Munir Wrote: "I'm committing suicide to avoid humiliation, being handcuffed and paraded in front of media...I'm giving my life in the hope that you'll bring positive changes in system where incompetent people r playing with life & honor of citizens in name of accountability."

He was also the former director of intelligence agency Peshawar.