Uzma Khan's birthday celebration draws severe backlash

Pakistani actress-model Uzma Khan has landed in hot waters once again after a video of her birthday celebration stormed the internet, leaving the majority irked.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani actor is no stranger to controversy and notoriety as last year she created a ruckus after her controversy of dating a millionaire whose wife caught Khan and her husband and exposed them on social media.

Now, Uzma was spotted celebrating her birthday with Usman Malik on an intimate dinner date. However, the video has left the netizens outraged who have labelled Khan as a 'homewrecker' and a 'gold digger'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment, Meme & Fun (@mindseyeentertainment)

As soon as the video spread like wildfire, the keyboard warriors made sure to moral police Uzma over her personal choices and criticized her for dating a married man.

Earlier, Uzma Khan withdrew the case against three women and their armed guards who used their influence to break into Uzma’s home, just to threaten and harass her.