Uzma Khan's birthday celebration draws severe backlash
Share
Pakistani actress-model Uzma Khan has landed in hot waters once again after a video of her birthday celebration stormed the internet, leaving the majority irked.
The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani actor is no stranger to controversy and notoriety as last year she created a ruckus after her controversy of dating a millionaire whose wife caught Khan and her husband and exposed them on social media.
Now, Uzma was spotted celebrating her birthday with Usman Malik on an intimate dinner date. However, the video has left the netizens outraged who have labelled Khan as a 'homewrecker' and a 'gold digger'.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the video spread like wildfire, the keyboard warriors made sure to moral police Uzma over her personal choices and criticized her for dating a married man.
Earlier, Uzma Khan withdrew the case against three women and their armed guards who used their influence to break into Uzma’s home, just to threaten and harass her.
Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s ... 08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Actor Uzma Khan on Tuesday withdrew the case against three women and their armed guards who used their influence to ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan to stay neutral in UNGA session condemning Russian ...07:30 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Brig (r) Asad Munir gets justice years after comitting suicide over ...06:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Shaheen Shah pens lovely birthday wish for Shahid Afridi06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Affan Waheed spills the beans about his wedding plans03:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022