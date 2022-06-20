Is 'Parizaad' sequel in the making?

Ahmed Ali Akbar's Parizaad has emerged as a fan favourite with its promising storyline, and the popular drama came to an end with a groundbreaking finale which was screened in cinemas.

Now, it seems that the drama buffs might be in for a treat as the hit show is apparently returning for chapter 2, as announced by writer, Hashim Nadeem.

Taking to Instagram, the Raqs e Bisimil writer shared a picture of Ahmed Ali Akbar as Parizaad and wrote, "Chapter 2." Details have been kept under wraps for now. But fans can't wait to see what the show has in store.

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and written by Hashim Nadeem, the blockbuster drama Parizaad held its massive audience captive due to its incredible story and unconventional developments.

Apart from the stellar performances and great narrative, the drama included Ahmed Ali Akbar, Nauman Ijaz, Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi and Malik Hamid Raza.