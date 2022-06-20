Is 'Parizaad' sequel in the making?
Share
Ahmed Ali Akbar's Parizaad has emerged as a fan favourite with its promising storyline, and the popular drama came to an end with a groundbreaking finale which was screened in cinemas.
Now, it seems that the drama buffs might be in for a treat as the hit show is apparently returning for chapter 2, as announced by writer, Hashim Nadeem.
Taking to Instagram, the Raqs e Bisimil writer shared a picture of Ahmed Ali Akbar as Parizaad and wrote, "Chapter 2." Details have been kept under wraps for now. But fans can't wait to see what the show has in store.
Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and written by Hashim Nadeem, the blockbuster drama Parizaad held its massive audience captive due to its incredible story and unconventional developments.
Apart from the stellar performances and great narrative, the drama included Ahmed Ali Akbar, Nauman Ijaz, Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi and Malik Hamid Raza.
Ahmed Ali Akbar is living a dream during his ... 06:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistani star Ahmed Ali Akbar rose to the pinnacle of fame after his exceptional performance in the blockbuster drama ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s finance minister hopeful of reaching IMF deal ‘within ...07:51 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in corruption ...06:58 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Meera shows her love for biryani in new viral video06:10 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022