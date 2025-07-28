Pakistani TV anchor, family disappear at Babusar Top amid flash flood

GILGIT – Babusar Top in Kaghan Valley witnessed deadly flash flood which wreak havoc in the region. Amid troubling incidents, TV anchor Shabana of Khyber News, has gone missing along with her husband and four children during family trip to the mountainous region.

GB government officials said the family traveled to Babusar Top and has not been heard from since. Authorities confirmed that there has been no communication or trace of the family, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts.

Those who are missing include Shabana, her husband Liaquat Ali, and their children Aimal, Iman, and two others. The news of their disappearance shocked social media.

Local authorities, in coordination with rescue agencies, launched intensive operation to locate missing family. The effort includes use of modern tracking equipment and trained sniffer dogs, though progress has been slowed by the area’s rugged geography and challenging weather conditions.

Babusar Top is known for breathtaking views and high-altitude roads, is also notorious for sudden weather changes, lack of mobile coverage, and challenging accessibility, making search efforts particularly complex.

As speculation grows, there are increasing calls for better safety infrastructure and surveillance in the region, which has become a popular tourist destination but lacks essential emergency support systems.