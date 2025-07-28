PSX opens week strong, crosses 139,900 mark ahead of SBP Policy Review

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened week on strong note as investor optimism builds ahead of State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) upcoming monetary policy announcement.

Before noon, KSE-100 index jumped by 772.37 points to reach 139,979.65, recording 0.55% gain during early trading hours on first working day of the week.

The index touched high of 140,149 points, as market activity remained strong with a trading volume of 31.2 million shares, signaling robust investor participation.

Investors appear increasingly hopeful that SBP may cut policy rate, amid cool down inflation and improving external indicators. Such expectations fueled rally across sectors, particularly in banking, cement, and energy.

More updates to follow…