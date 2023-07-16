Pakistani entrepreneur Huma Fakhar wins Global Woman Inspiration Award

LONDON – Pakistani entrepreneur and social activist Huma Fakhar has won the prestigious Global Woman Inspiration Award.

She is among 12 extraordinary women roped in for their pioneering work and inspiring journeys.

Huma Fakhar won the rare honour, along with Pakistan’s Amjad Saqib who was also honored at UK’s Global Women Awards ceremony in British capital.

Sharing her views, Huma called Pakistan a story of woman's courage as she expressed gratitude to the organisers of the award for the cognizance.

Huma and Dr Saqib made headlines across the globe as two Pakistanis marked a significant achievement for the nation and made South Asian more proud.