Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib named ‘Global Man of the Decade’

LAHORE – Revered philanthropist and founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib has been named ‘Global Man of the Decade’ for his extraordinary contributions towards fostering international unity and empowering millions worldwide.
The known humanitarian bagged the award at the prestigious United Kingdom-based Global Women Awards ceremony held in the British capital on Saturday.
Dr Saqib, a recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz, is known for being the architect of brotherhood and his extraordinary efforts bring him the rare honor.
The honour of "Global Man of the Decade" is given to people who have made outstanding and notable contributions to the wellbeing of humanity. This award honours Dr. Amjad Saqib's outstanding performance pic.twitter.com/jHmpFERTSe #Global_Man_of_the_Decade #DrAmjadSaqib— Muhammad Shoaib (@Shoa_90) July 16, 2023
After being honored, the former civil servant and author said he is deeply honored and humbled to receive this global recognition. “Thank you very much all. It is again a pleasure that I am receiving this award in the presence of so many leaders, men and women who are changing this world," Dr Saqib said in a statement.
Founder of Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib received the esteemed title of #Global_Man_of_the_Decade among influential individuals from 35 countries. pic.twitter.com/K0t6l1uJ4A— T U B A ☄ (@ViRgoGirL_T) July 16, 2023
Dr Saqib is a is the founder and chairman of Akhuwat, the world’s largest Islamic Microfinance programme. The organization is now the largest interest free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.
He spent his entire life working to give a better life to underprivileged Pakistanis.
Earlier, the known humanitarian was conferred with Ramon Magsaysay Award in recognition of his services for society.
In light of his services, he received several awards including the Point of light award by Queen Elizabeth, Best entrepreneur of 2018 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, Life Time Achievement Award, 2014 by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Thomson Reuters and Sitara i Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Karachi
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Quetta
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Attock
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Multan
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
