Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib named ‘Global Man of the Decade’

04:41 PM | 16 Jul, 2023
Source: social media

LAHORE – Revered philanthropist and founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib has been named ‘Global Man of the Decade’ for his extraordinary contributions towards fostering international unity and empowering millions worldwide.

The known humanitarian bagged the award at the prestigious United Kingdom-based Global Women Awards ceremony held in the British capital on Saturday.

Dr Saqib, a recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz, is known for being the architect of brotherhood and his extraordinary efforts bring him the rare honor.

After being honored, the former civil servant and author said he is deeply honored and humbled to receive this global recognition. “Thank you very much all. It is again a pleasure that I am receiving this award in the presence of so many leaders, men and women who are changing this world," Dr Saqib said in a statement.

Dr Saqib is a is the founder and chairman of Akhuwat, the world’s largest Islamic Microfinance programme. The organization is now the largest interest free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.

He spent his entire life working to give a better life to underprivileged Pakistanis.

Earlier, the known humanitarian was conferred with Ramon Magsaysay Award in recognition of his services for society.

In light of his services, he received several awards including the Point of light award by Queen Elizabeth, Best entrepreneur of 2018 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, Life Time Achievement Award, 2014 by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Thomson Reuters and Sitara i Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.

Akhuwat founder Dr Amjad Saqib receives Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021

