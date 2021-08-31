Akhuwat founder Dr Amjad Saqib receives Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani philanthropist and founder of Akhuwat Foundation has received this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award for his extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty in the South Asian country.

Dr. Saqib is a Pakistani social entrepreneur, former civil servant, and author. The 64-year-old was conferred with the award also known as Asia’s Nobel Prize.

Pakistan gets Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia’s Nobel Prize. @DrAmjadsaqib1 has been awarded this award for uplifting millions out of poverty. This award is dedicated to the people of Pakistan. #Award4Pakistan #Akhuwat pic.twitter.com/jPIFy9gDq0 — Akhuwat (@Akhuwat) August 31, 2021

His NGO has reportedly disbursed more than 4.5 million interest-free loans amounting to PKR 128 Billion to over 3 million families across Pakistan to help its beneficiaries to become socially and financially included members of society.

Meanwhile, the proud Pakistani has dedicated the award to the Pakistani nation, saying that the nomination for the award is an honor for the country and its people. “We all have to play our role in the development of Pakistan with a united approach”, he added.

The Magsaysay Award is given every year to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty and the development of society in Asia.

Ten Pakistanis including Akhtar Hameed Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilquis Edhi, Shoaib Sultan Khan, Asma Jahangir, Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Tasneem Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Ruth Pfau, Ibn Abdur Rehman and, The Citizens Foundation are the recipients of the prestigious award.

Established in 1957, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is Asia's highest honour. It celebrates the memory and leadership example of the third Philippine president after whom the award is named, and is given every year.