Bilquis Edhi nominated for 'Person of two Decades' award

KARACHI – Bilquis Edhi, who is one of the world's most eminent humanitarians and philanthropists, has been shortlisted for the 'Person of bi-decadal 2000-2020 Award' by Impact Hallmarks - a UK-based organisation.

Bilquis Edhi's name has been enlisted among the top 20 personalities from over 190 countries, objects, and works, having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.

As per the Edhi Foundation Pakistan and SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia Directorate, Hallmarks is carrying out an online opinion poll for the worldwide audience, making it convenient for them to vote for their best-loved personality.

The results will be declared on 25 January 2021.

The impact value of 39.6 secures the noble soul third position on the list, Professor Yanghee Lee with an impact value of 39.8 second, and Stephen Soldz top place with 39.9 impact value.

The 73-year-old is a humanitarian, a social worker and one of the avid philanthropists in Pakistan.

Widow of late Abdul Sattar Edhi, nicknamed as 'the mother of Pakistan' lived a frugal life and served humanity regardless of any discrimination. She heads the 'Bilquis Edhi Foundation' that runs many services in Pakistan, including a hospital and emergency service in Karachi.

Pragmatically speaking, following the footsteps of her late husband, she has dedicated her life to the service to mankind.

In the recognition of her philanthropic initiatives, she was awarded with the prestigious 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz' and the 'Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service' in 1986. Besides several other awards, she is also the recipient of the 'Lenin Peace Prize.'

If you wish to vote for Bilquis Edhi, click here.