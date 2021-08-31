Ahsan Mohsin Akram super excited to marry Minal Khan

As the wedding date of celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin is near, the groom-to-be is super excited and is having the time of his life with his lady love.

After their engagement in June and Baat Pakki in May, the duo is finally tying the knot on September 10.

Needless to say, the preparations for the wedding have already kickstarted as the duo is often spotted together planning their big day.

Recently, Ahsan posted an adorable video on his Instagram handle where he can be spotted beaming as he gives a wedding reminder

"Someone is getting married in 10 days ". he captioned.

The couple's whirlwind romance has been in the headlines ever since their Baat Paki. The loyal fan following of the duo has been waiting for the much-anticipated wedding.

While the number of events is unclear given the coronavirus, the internet wait with awaited breath to be part of Minal and Ahsan's celebration.

On the work front, Minal is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Ishq Hai co-starring Danish Taimoor.