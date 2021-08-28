Bride-to-be Minal Khan parties with her girl gang in style

The bride-to-be Minal Khan is having the time of her life and is making the most out of her bachelorette days.

Proving the notion that girls just want to have fun, the Jalan star was spotted partying in style with her girl gang.

Celebrating her upcoming wedding, Minal posted a series of stunning pictures on her official Instagram handle.

"What a wonderful night hosted by my sister. Thankyou hani for everything," captioned Minal.

Wedding bells are ringing for the celebrity couple Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as the couple has finally announced the date for their wedding. They are finally tying the knot on September 10.

"Allhamdullilah@ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever," wrote Minal.

On the work front, Minal has been highly praised for her performance in Ishq Hai co-starring Danish Taimoor.