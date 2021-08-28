Bride-to-be Minal Khan parties with her girl gang in style
Web Desk
08:45 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Bride-to-be Minal Khan parties with her girl gang in style
Share

The bride-to-be Minal Khan is having the time of her life and is making the most out of her bachelorette days.

Proving the notion that girls just want to have fun, the Jalan star was spotted partying in style with her girl gang.

Celebrating her upcoming wedding, Minal posted a series of stunning pictures on her official Instagram handle.

"What a wonderful night hosted by my sister. Thankyou hani for everything," captioned Minal.

Wedding bells are ringing for the celebrity couple Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as the couple has finally announced the date for their wedding. They are finally tying the knot on September 10.

"Allhamdullilah@ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever," wrote Minal.

On the work front, Minal has been highly praised for her performance in Ishq Hai co-starring Danish Taimoor.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin announce their ... 03:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

Wedding bells are ringing for celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as the couple has finally announced ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah’s latest singing video suggests she ...
09:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
'I stand corrected my friend,' Anupam Kher tells ...
07:34 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
US adult filmstar indicted on 34 sex crime charges
09:20 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Bollywood beauty Sarah Ali Khan goes swimming in ...
06:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen while filming Mission: ...
05:22 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Sanam Chaudhry says she is 'turning to Allah'
04:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah’s latest singing video suggests she is in love!
09:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr