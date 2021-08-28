Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin announce their wedding date

Wedding bells are ringing for celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as the couple has finally announced the date of their wedding.

After their engagement in June and Baat Pakki in May, the couple is finally tying the knot on September 10.

Turning to social media, the duo finally made it official as they enthusiastically shared their wedding card's images with adorable captions.

Penning a uber romantic note, Ahsan wrote, "We’re gettingggggg married!!! Minal Khan I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath."

Reciprocating the love, the Jalan star expressed her gratitude and happiness as she said, "Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, where did you come from achanak (suddenly)? Now you’re staying forever,"

The couple's whirlwind romance has been in the headlines ever since their Baat Paki. The loyal fan following of the duo has been waiting for the much-anticipated wedding.

While the number of events is unclear given the raging coronavirus, the internet wait with awaited breath to be part of Minal and Ahsan's celebration.

Minal's twin sister Aiman Khan tied the knot with Muneeb Butt in November 2018 and had multiple events that kept the nation thoroughly entertained.