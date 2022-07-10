Mahira Khan's revealing outfit receives mixed reaction from netizens

Lollywood's reigning queen Mahira Khan is busy these days premiering her upcoming project Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

The film was set to release on Eidul Adha and is now shown simultaneously in cinemas across 14 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, England, and the United States.

The Hamsafar actress donned a royal blue saree by Sana Safinaz paired with minimal makeup and jewelry. However, many of the netizens felt that the outfit was a bit too revealing, considering the fact that it is a Muslim festival.

Besides little appreciation, social media users started schooling the actress about the way she dressed up for the film's premiere. Loyal fans of the Bin Roye actress went gaga over her looks but generally, the picture came under fire.

Nonetheless, Khan stayed calm over the issue and focused on her movie rather than the cyber hate.

Mahira Khan also made her debut in Bollywood alongside Sharukh Khan and received numerous accolades. The actress is considered the diva of the industry for her style and acting.