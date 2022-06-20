Mahira Khan sizzles in latest viral photos
Share
KARACHI - Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.
Nowadays, the Humsafar is ruling hearts as she gears for her comeback on the big screen with her new move Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
Mahira Khan, who is also loved for her beautiful looks, shared stunning clicks from a fashion shoot on her Instagram, leaving her fans awestruck.
View this post on Instagram
“It’s all good if you don’t get it,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
However, her latest look sporting a white tank top with a lacy cardigan and blue jeans drew mix response from social media users, with some lavishing praises on her.
‘Already taken’: Mahira Khan tells her fan to ... 04:19 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects. Nowadays, the ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Experts call for immediate measures to tackle climate challenges in ...11:37 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
-
- French President Macron loses parliamentary majority in major setback10:14 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Shehnaaz Gill all set to make big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's ...11:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022