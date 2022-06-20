Mahira Khan sizzles in latest viral photos

KARACHI - Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.

Nowadays, the Humsafar is ruling hearts as she gears for her comeback on the big screen with her new move Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Mahira Khan, who is also loved for her beautiful looks, shared stunning clicks from a fashion shoot on her Instagram, leaving her fans awestruck.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it,” she captioned the post.

However, her latest look sporting a white tank top with a lacy cardigan and blue jeans drew mix response from social media users, with some lavishing praises on her.