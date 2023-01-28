Mehwish Hayat shares photos from her helicopter excursion

Search

Web Desk 11:41 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is the queen of the internet. With her millions of followers on Instagram, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress has a knack for stealing attention. 

The talented actress, known for her role in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, is also a world traveller and her Instagram feed showcases her adventures. Recently, she shared a post of herself riding a helicopter, and the photos have been garnering attention online.

The bird's-eye view of the world below is truly breathtaking and the post left many of her followers wishing they could have the same experience. The picturesque views of nature and the smoothness of the ride is a truly unforgettable experiences.

"Ladies and gentlemen - This is your captain speaking," captioned the 35-year-old.

The post received a variety of responses in the comments section.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms Marvel, London Nahi Jaunga, and Baaji.

SHC seeks progress report on removal of objectionable content against Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

