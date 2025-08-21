Lifetime Pension restored for widows of deceased Punjab govt employees

LAHORE – Punjab government announced major relief to widows of deceased government employees by restoring lifetime pensions, overturning previous 10-year limit.

The move approved by Governor and formalised through Finance Department notification, ensures fair distribution of pensions in cases of multiple marriages, guaranteeing that all widows receive their rightful share.

If a widow remarries, her pension will be immediately stopped. Officials say this reform is a historic step toward protecting the financial rights of women, and it could impact thousands of families across the province.

Pakistani government earlier introduced major reforms to the pension system, meeting a key IMF requirement. As per revised rules, officials and employees will no longer receive multiple pensions, and annual increments will apply only to the first pension.

The pension process has been computerized, covering over 300,000 employees, and future pensions will be calculated based on the last 24 months of service. The reforms are expected to save billions for the national treasury, with the Pay and Pension Commission reviewing pensions every three years.