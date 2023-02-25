Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files rape complaint against him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s troubled marriage with his wife Aaliya continues to make headlines. Now she has reportedly filed a case against the actor for forcefully assaulting her.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video where she referred to Nawazuddin as ‘badtameez’ (ill-mannered) and accused him and his family of wanting custody of their children, Shora and Yaani.
Aaliya further claimed that Siddiqui had misused his power and had no idea about how to raise children. She broke down in tears and stated that he could not buy her children with his money, and they did not even know what a father was. She questioned where he would keep them if he were to take custody.
The caption states "He's a great actor who often tries to be a great human being! But this heartless mother calls my innocent child illegitimate, and he remains silent. I filed a rape complaint (with evidence) at Versova police station yesterday. No matter what happens, I won't let my innocent children fall into the hands of these heartless people."
View this post on Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui, formerly Anjali Kishore Panday, have had a tumultuous relationship for over a decade. The couple garnered attention in 2020 when Aaliya filed for divorce, but she later withdrew the petition in 2021 after having a change of heart.
Previously, her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, made some serious accusations against the Bollywood star and his family, claiming that they provided no food or bathroom facilities to her.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.