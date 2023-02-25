Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files rape complaint against him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s troubled marriage with his wife Aaliya continues to make headlines. Now she has reportedly filed a case against the actor for forcefully assaulting her.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video where she referred to Nawazuddin as ‘badtameez’ (ill-mannered) and accused him and his family of wanting custody of their children, Shora and Yaani.

Aaliya further claimed that Siddiqui had misused his power and had no idea about how to raise children. She broke down in tears and stated that he could not buy her children with his money, and they did not even know what a father was. She questioned where he would keep them if he were to take custody.

The caption states "He's a great actor who often tries to be a great human being! But this heartless mother calls my innocent child illegitimate, and he remains silent. I filed a rape complaint (with evidence) at Versova police station yesterday. No matter what happens, I won't let my innocent children fall into the hands of these heartless people."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui, formerly Anjali Kishore Panday, have had a tumultuous relationship for over a decade. The couple garnered attention in 2020 when Aaliya filed for divorce, but she later withdrew the petition in 2021 after having a change of heart.

Previously, her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, made some serious accusations against the Bollywood star and his family, claiming that they provided no food or bathroom facilities to her.