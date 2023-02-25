Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin kick off pre-wedding festivities

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah is all set to tie the knot and the news has been making headlines.
During a recent appearance on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show, the host revealed that the 33-year-old diva's wedding is less than 10 days away. Since then, fans of the Bashar Momin star have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse into the starlet's wedding preparations.
As her wedding celebrations have finally commenced, the ‘Habs’ star took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage from the private evening captioned "#hamush"
Shah celebrated her bachelorette party in the company of her family and friends, clad in a gorgeous white gown that accentuated her angelic look pairing it with dainty jewellery and dewy makeup.
View this post on Instagram
The couple was also captured on camera, grooving to the music and enjoying each other's company.
View this post on Instagram
The videos and pictures from the evening are all over the internet and fans showered their love and sent heartfelt wishes for the couple.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.
In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2023/karachi-markets-shopping-malls-to-close-down-by-8-30pm-under-new-energy-saving-plan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.