Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin kick off pre-wedding festivities

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah is all set to tie the knot and the news has been making headlines.

During a recent appearance on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show, the host revealed that the 33-year-old diva's wedding is less than 10 days away. Since then, fans of the Bashar Momin star have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse into the starlet's wedding preparations.

As her wedding celebrations have finally commenced, the ‘Habs’ star took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage from the private evening captioned "#hamush"

Shah celebrated her bachelorette party in the company of her family and friends, clad in a gorgeous white gown that accentuated her angelic look pairing it with dainty jewellery and dewy makeup.

The couple was also captured on camera, grooving to the music and enjoying each other's company.

The videos and pictures from the evening are all over the internet and fans showered their love and sent heartfelt wishes for the couple.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.