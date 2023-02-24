Inside Ushna Shah's luxurious pre-wedding festivities

Wedding bells have been ringing for Lollywood actress Ushna Shah. The 33-year-old diva recently made an appearance on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show, where the host revealed that the Habs actress is tying the knot in less than ten days. After Mustafa let out the secret, fans of the Bashar Momin star have been anticipating sneak peek into the starlet's wedding preparations.

For starters, Shah announced her engagement to pro-golfer Hamza Amin in December, 2022. Amin is half-Pashtun and half-Austrian.

The actress also shared rare glimpses of her wedding dress being designed by Wardha Saleem when she shared a video of having the first glimpse.

Days after Mustafa's announcement, wedding festivities of the Bewafa actress have begun. Shah celebrated a bachelorette party with her family and friends. The Parizaad star chose a white gown for the occasion and looked no less than an angel.

Pictures from the intimate event have been circulating on the internet.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.