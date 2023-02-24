PSL8: Islamabad United outclass Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

KARACHI – Islamabad United outclassed Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 on Friday.
Chasing the 221-run target to win, the entire Quetta Gladiators team got out for 157 runs in 19.1 overs.
Azam Khan and Asif Ali helped Islamabad United to build a giant total of 220 runs for Quetta Gladiators at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.
Azam played a splendid innings of 97 runs off 42 balls while Asif made 42 off 24 regaining control after their side faced early losses. Shadab Khan could score only 12 runs while Rahmanullah Gurbaz was removed for eight.
Colin Munro attempted to build a strong opening total but he was sent to packing by Aimal Khan for 38 runs. Gladiators’ Mohammad Hasnain and Odean Smith took two wickets each.
Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bat first against Gladiators.
Gladiators’ main area of concern was their batting, which completely failed to click in all matches they have played this season so far.
Martin Guptill’s 117 in their six-run victory against Karachi Kings has been their best individual performance as the New Zealander single-handedly guided his side to 168-7.
And the pace-duo of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah did well in the death overs to gift the only win to the Gladiators as Karachi Kings were restricted to 162-5.
On the other side, Islamabad United have won three of the four games they have played so far. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third show on Thursday.
After they beat Karachi Kings by four wickets in their opener on February 16 here, United were whipped by Multan Sultans by 52 runs in Multan.
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Odean Smith, Omair bin Yousuf, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Nuwan Thushara.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Mubasir Khan, Moeen Ali (yet to join), Alex Hales (yet to join).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
