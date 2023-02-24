Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2023

PCB convenes emergency meeting to decide PSL8 fate

Web Desk 11:00 AM | 24 Feb, 2023
PCB convenes emergency meeting to decide PSL8 fate
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned an emergency meeting with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners today (Friday) to deliberate moving the Lahore and Rawalpindi matches of the league to Karachi in order to save money as the Punjab government demanded Rs450 million for providing security to the matches that will be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi from Feb 26 and March 1 respectively.

The provincial government has submitted the bill of Rs450 million in addition to the already-paid amount of Rs50 million for the same purpose as per past practice of the PCB.

But this time, the caretaker government is asking for more. A report last week stated that the Punjab government had demanded a total amount of Rs800 million for matches that were being held in the province.

In stark contrast with the Punjab government, the Sindh government had asked for Rs30million for matches in Karachi.

Originally, Karachi was to host nine PSL games this season with its last scheduled game on February 26 when home team Karachi Kings will take on table toppers Multan Sultan at the National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA).

As per the initial timetable, the remaining games of the league would move to Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 26 onwards.

Rawalpindi, with 11 games, has the hosting rights of most PSL 8 matches this season.

While the all-important playoffs and final of the tournament are scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The final will be played on March 19.

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators face Islamabad United today

12:01 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets

10:32 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Mohammad Rizwan shines as Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings

09:37 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars

05:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Shahid Afridi takes a dig at Wasim Akram over Karachi Kings’ poor show in PSL8

01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

10:39 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators face Islamabad United today

12:01 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Karachi PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Islamabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Peshawar PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Quetta PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Sialkot PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Attock PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Gujranwala PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Jehlum PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Multan PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Bahawalpur PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Gujrat PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Nawabshah PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Chakwal PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Hyderabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Nowshehra PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Sargodha PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Faisalabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Mirpur PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: