PCB convenes emergency meeting to decide PSL8 fate

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned an emergency meeting with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners today (Friday) to deliberate moving the Lahore and Rawalpindi matches of the league to Karachi in order to save money as the Punjab government demanded Rs450 million for providing security to the matches that will be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi from Feb 26 and March 1 respectively.

The provincial government has submitted the bill of Rs450 million in addition to the already-paid amount of Rs50 million for the same purpose as per past practice of the PCB.

But this time, the caretaker government is asking for more. A report last week stated that the Punjab government had demanded a total amount of Rs800 million for matches that were being held in the province.

In stark contrast with the Punjab government, the Sindh government had asked for Rs30million for matches in Karachi.

Originally, Karachi was to host nine PSL games this season with its last scheduled game on February 26 when home team Karachi Kings will take on table toppers Multan Sultan at the National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA).

As per the initial timetable, the remaining games of the league would move to Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 26 onwards.

Rawalpindi, with 11 games, has the hosting rights of most PSL 8 matches this season.

While the all-important playoffs and final of the tournament are scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The final will be played on March 19.