Michael Vaughan heaps praise on PSL 
Web Desk
12:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Michael Vaughan heaps praise on PSL 
Share

Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan has praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL), terming it one of the best T-20 leagues in the world.

The former English star applauded the standard of cricket during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the former captain compared the Pakistan cricketing event to the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that “it’s not far off the IPL either.”

“Pakistan Super League is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World. It’s not far off the IPL either, outstanding standard of cricket,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

A total of 48 international players around the world have joined PSL 7, out of whom 24 belong to England.

The English Cricket Board (ECB) is still under criticism for calling off Pakistan’s tour last year. 

PSL-7: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by ... 11:55 PM | 1 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – Multan Sultans defeated the Islamabad United by 20 runs in the eighth match of the 34-match Pakistan ...

More From This Category
PSL-7: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by ...
11:55 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiator's Shahid Afridi recovers ...
07:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Gladiators name Hassan Khan as replacement ...
02:14 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
PSL7: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators in ...
11:59 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Three key foreign players leave Multan ...
07:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Hania Aamir appointed brand ambassador of ...
03:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her
10:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr