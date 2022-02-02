Michael Vaughan heaps praise on PSL
Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan has praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL), terming it one of the best T-20 leagues in the world.
The former English star applauded the standard of cricket during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL on Twitter.
Taking to Twitter, the former captain compared the Pakistan cricketing event to the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that “it’s not far off the IPL either.”
“Pakistan Super League is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World. It’s not far off the IPL either, outstanding standard of cricket,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.
Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it’s not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. #Pakistan #PSL— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2022
A total of 48 international players around the world have joined PSL 7, out of whom 24 belong to England.
The English Cricket Board (ECB) is still under criticism for calling off Pakistan’s tour last year.
