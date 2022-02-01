PSL-7: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by 20 runs

KARACHI – Multan Sultans defeated the Islamabad United by 20 runs in the eighth match of the 34-match Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL 7) at National Stadium on Tuesday night.

Earlier, Multan Sultans set a target of 218 runs, so far highest in the ongoing season of the PSL 7, for the Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans batsmen Tim David scored 71 runs in 29 balls, Rilee Rossouw 67 runs in 35 balls and Shan Masood 43 runs in 31 balls.

From the Islamabad United side, pacer Mohammad Wasim took 1 wicket for 39 runs, Marchant de Lange 1 wicket for 48 runs and Hasan Ali 1 wicket for 52 runs.

Islamabad United batsmen Shadab Khan scored 91 runs in 42 balls, Alex Hales 23 runs in 14 balls and Paul Stirling 19 runs in 10 balls.

Multan Sultans bowlers Khushdil Shahh took 4 wickets for 35 runs, David Willey took 3 wickets for 38 runs and Anwar Ali took one wicket for 21 runs.

Earlier, United won the toss and elected to field first.

Shadab led squad has made a brilliant start to their campaign, having registered a 9-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Star pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf bowled with perfection in the power play and reduced Zalmi to 35 for 4.

On the other hand, Sultans are still at the top of the points table with six points to their name as they have not yet lost a single of the three matches they've played so far.

On Monday, Shan Masood’s impressive batting helped Multan Sultans to set a target of 175 runs for Quetta Gladiators. Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw made 21 runs each while Tim David made an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, taking the total above 170 mark.

Squads

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Marchant de Lange, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

