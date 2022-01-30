PSL 7: Islamabad United thrash Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets

KARACHI – Islamabad United thrashed Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season at National Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first. Zalmi’s Rutherford remained the top scorer with 70 runs helping his team to post 168 runs on the board. Ben Cutting made 26 runs.

Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Islamabad United chased down the target in 16th over with nine wickets in the hand. Alex Hales top scorer with 82 not out. Paul Stirling made quick 57 runs.

Zalmi earlier pulled off an amazing run-chase against Quetta Gladiators to register their first points on the PSL points table.

Squads

Islamabad Possible XI – Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Peshawar Possible XI – Wahab Riaz (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Pat Brown