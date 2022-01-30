PM Imran hails Trudeau for standing up against Islamophobia

12:16 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
PM Imran hails Trudeau for standing up against Islamophobia
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday commended Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the latter appointed a special representative to deal with Islamophobia in North American country.

Responding to the Canadian premier’s move, Khan welcomes the unequivocal condemnation of Islamophobia by the Liberal Party leader and his plan to appoint a special representative to combat this contemporary scourge.

“I welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge. His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace”, the caption cited.

Earlier, Trudeau in a recent tweet said “Islamophobia is unacceptable”. The 50-year-old said that they need to put an end to this hate and make their communities safer for Muslim Canadians.

Last year, the Canadian PM and the leaders of federal parties visited a mosque in Ontario, where they joined thousands at a vigil for a Muslim family crushed to death by a pickup driver.

North American region suffered several mass killings motivated by Islamophobia in recent years than any other country in the G7, per reports.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remained a vocal person in awareness about rising Islamophobia, earlier welcomed the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he said that blasphemy does not count as freedom of expression.

