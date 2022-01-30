Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Budgram districts
Web Desk
12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Budgram districts
Share

SRINAGAR – Security forces have martyred five more citizens in two incidents overnight in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Illegally occupied Kashmir.

Report of Kashmir Media Service said the brutal forces martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district while one was martyred during an operation in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

Amid the outcry, the district administration has also suspended mobile and internet service in several parts of the valley as over a dozen families are on a sit-in protest after being rendered homeless by the authorities at IIOJK’s Roop Nagar.

The bereaved families are demanding justice and a shelter to live in, saying their houses stood there for the last 70 years but the authorities demolished their homes.

Reports in media suggest that Indian brutal forces killed 210 Kashmiris, including five women and as many young boys, in the caged valley.

Black Day: Kashmiris observe India's Republic Day ... 10:24 AM | 26 Jan, 2022

SRINAGAR – Kashmiris on both sides and all over the world are observing the Indian Republic Day as Black Day ...

Since the Modi led government stripped Kashmir of the special autonomy it had for seven decades by repealing Article 370 of the constitution in 2019, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel had martyred more than 500 Kashmiris till date while around 95,948 Kashmiris had been shot dead by Indian forces during the last 3 decades.

More From This Category
PM Imran hails Trudeau for standing up against ...
12:16 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s NSA, Afghan deputy PM discuss ...
10:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Army Chief pledges all-out efforts for ...
09:49 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistan reports nearly 8,000 new Covid ...
09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistan enforces new law to protect women from ...
11:45 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's NSA lands in Kabul for talks with ...
05:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PSL 7: Hania Aamir appointed brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi 
03:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr