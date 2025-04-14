PSL 2025: Islamabad United lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today; See predictions, Squads

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Super League season 10 action continues, and Islamabad United is all set to face Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With both sides locked at nine wins apiece in their head-to-head record, this matchup promises fine action as each team looks to gain early momentum in the tournament.

The match will start at 2:00 PM local time, with the toss scheduled for 1:30 PM. United made strong start to their PSL 10 campaign, clinching a victory in their opening game and securing the second spot on the points table. In contrast, Peshawar Zalmi are under pressure after a disappointing loss in their first match, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

Islamabad United will field a formidable lineup featuring the likes of Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, and Azam Khan. Peshawar Zalmi, led by former skipper Babar Azam, will come on field with talents such as Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and overseas stars Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Alzarri Joseph to deliver a much-needed win.

PSL Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Depending on day, viewers can tune in for either English or Urdu commentary, with the channels alternating language feeds.

Mobile viewers can catch the live action on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco, and Begin.

Pindi Stadium Pitch & Weather Report

Rawalpindi is expected to serve up a batting paradise with its true bounce and fast outfield, setting the stage for a high-scoring thriller. Pacers might enjoy early movement under the lights, while spinners will likely play a defensive role. Clear skies and pleasant temperatures will provide ideal conditions for cricket.

Zalmi vs United Head-to-Head

In 18 games, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have each won 9 matches, making this encounter a potential series-breaker. Historically, Islamabad has performed better batting first, while Zalmi has thrived in run-chases.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad, Nahid Rana, Mehran Mumtaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal, George Linde, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wood

Islamabad United

Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Nawaz, Matthew Short, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Dwarshuis, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Haider Ali, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah