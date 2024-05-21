Search

Australia announces final squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

06:57 PM | 21 May, 2024
australia squad

Australia has finalized its squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, marking a significant moment for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Cricket Australia has unveiled a robust 15-member initial squad, bolstered by the inclusion of two traveling reserves, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Leading the charge for Australia will be Mitchell Marsh, who will captain the team amidst high expectations. Joining him are key players such as Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Adam Zampa, adding depth and experience to the squad.

Australia's campaign in the T20 World Cup kicks off with a highly anticipated clash against Oman in Barbados on June 5. The group stage promises intense competition, with England, Namibia, Oman, and Scotland also vying for top honors alongside the Aussies.

Here's a glimpse of Australia's formidable squad:

1. Mitchell Marsh
2. Ashton Agar
3. Peter Handscomb
4. Tim David
5. Nathan Ellis
6. Cameron Green
7. Josh Hazlewood
8. Travis Head
9. Josh Inglis
10. Glenn Maxwell
11. Mitchell Starc
12. Marcus Stoinis
13. Matthew Wade
14. David Warner
15. Adam Zampa


Adding to the squad's depth are traveling reserves Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ben McDermott, and Matthew Short, ready to step in if needed.

While the squad stands strong, teams have until May 25 to make any final adjustments, subject to approval from the ICC's Event Technical Committee.

With the World Cup format featuring 20 qualifying teams divided into groups, anticipation builds as cricket fans await the action-packed matches. The road to the semi-finals and ultimately the final, set for June 29 in Barbados, promises thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments on the cricket field.

