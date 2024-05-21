Who attacked PTI leader Raoof Hasan in Islamabad?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan sustained injury on his face after he was attacked with blade in federal capital on Tuesday.

Hasan, who was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for first aid, said he was returning from a private news channel when he came under attack. He said something sharp was used to attack on his face.

The incident drew massive criticism from the PTI as Shibli Faraz has demanded arrest of the assailants within 24 hours. He said it is not an ordinary incident as leader of the country’s largest party had been attacked in Islamabad. He said Senate should be briefed about the incident.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police said that blade was used in the attack, adding that investigation has been launched into the incident.

Now, CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, showing four people, who appear to be transgender persons, intercept him on the road and later start roughing up.

He is rescued by passerby while the transgenders managed to flee from the scene.

Media also claimed that the assailants were transgender persons. However, the identity of the transgender persons is yet to be determined.