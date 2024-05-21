PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan injured in attack by unknown assailants

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hassan got injured in an attack by unknown assailants in Islamabad.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Raoof Hassan was leaving a private TV channel's office in the G-7 sector. As he exited the building, unidentified individuals assaulted him, leaving him injured.

In a post on X, the party expressed deep shame and condemnation over the incident, stating, “Very shameful and reprehensible!!”

Further details regarding the severity of his injuries and the identities of the attackers are yet to be disclosed. The incident has raised concerns about the security of political figures in the country.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the attack, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits. PTI officials have condemned the attack and called for swift action to bring those responsible to justice.