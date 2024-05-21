PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan injured in attack by unknown assailants

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hassan got injured in an attack by unknown assailants in Islamabad.
According to reports, the incident occurred when Raoof Hassan was leaving a private TV channel's office in the G-7 sector. As he exited the building, unidentified individuals assaulted him, leaving him injured.
In a post on X, the party expressed deep shame and condemnation over the incident, stating, “Very shameful and reprehensible!!”
Further details regarding the severity of his injuries and the identities of the attackers are yet to be disclosed. The incident has raised concerns about the security of political figures in the country.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the attack, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits. PTI officials have condemned the attack and called for swift action to bring those responsible to justice.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
