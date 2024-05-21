PM Shehbaz to attend Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral prayers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Iran tomorrow (Wednesday) to attend the funeral prayers of President Ebrahim Raisi, who lost his life in a helicopter crash.

Three-day funerals for Raisi and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, his foreign minister, began today.

The Iranian president’s body has arrived in the capital city of Tehran.

The funeral procession, which started this morning in Tabriz, will continue to the holy city of Qom, but the bodies themselves will remain in Tehran until tomorrow (May 22).

The president’s body will then be shifted to the historic Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad where Ayatollah Khamenei will conduct prayers, according to Mehr News.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared dead on Monday morning as his helicopter crashed after a tough landing during a visit to the country’s northwest.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati were also on board the crashed aircraft. Presidet Raisi was on his way to Tabriz City after inaugurating a dam at the border with the Azerbaijan.

Earlier, a massive search operation was conducted, Iran's Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told media, saying the situation looks somber.