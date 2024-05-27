Honda CD70 Dream latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 Dream is considered a popular motorcycle in Pakistan owing to its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability.
The two-wheeler comes with a 72cc air-cooled engine, delivering efficient performance suitable for daily commuting needs. The bike features a sleek and aerodynamic design, coupled with comfortable ergonomics, ensuring a pleasant riding experience.
It is equipped with a durable frame, reliable suspension system, and efficient braking setup, providing stability and control on various road conditions.
The Honda CD 70 Dream, which also offers sporty looks from front side, is positioned as an entry-level motorcycle, making it an affordable option for many riders in Pakistan.
As of May 2024, the price of Honda CD70 Dream in Pakistan stands at Rs168,900.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.