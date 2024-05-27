Honda CD70 Dream latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 Dream is considered a popular motorcycle in Pakistan owing to its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability.

The two-wheeler comes with a 72cc air-cooled engine, delivering efficient performance suitable for daily commuting needs. The bike features a sleek and aerodynamic design, coupled with comfortable ergonomics, ensuring a pleasant riding experience.

It is equipped with a durable frame, reliable suspension system, and efficient braking setup, providing stability and control on various road conditions.

The Honda CD 70 Dream, which also offers sporty looks from front side, is positioned as an entry-level motorcycle, making it an affordable option for many riders in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Dream Technical Specification

Honda CD 70 Dream Latest Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the price of Honda CD70 Dream in Pakistan stands at Rs168,900.