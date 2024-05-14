Honda Pridor – Check latest two-year installment plan May 2024

LAHORE – The sales of Honda’s niche product Pridor continues to increase in Pakistan owing to fuel efficiency, impressive performance and aerodynamic design of the 100cc two-wheeler.

With its 100cc overhead camshaft engine and great suspension, it offers a comfortable ride even on bumpy roads and goes smooth like air on carpeted roads.

Pridor's glossy masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics. It gives an impeccable ride when it comes to durability and reliable.

Pridor is also known for its quick resale, because of the brand name Honda, and this is also a favorite choice due to easy parts availability and low cost maintenance.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, Honda Pridor price in Pakistan stands at Rs208,900.

Meezan Bank Installment Plan for Honda Pridor

Meezan Apni Bike offers financing that works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah. Under this scheme, the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

Here is the two-year installment plan with 25 percent down payment for Honda Pridor 100cc: