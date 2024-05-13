Search

Yamaha YB125Z latest installment plan with Meezan Bank [May 2024]

Web Desk
03:27 PM | 13 May, 2024
Yamaha YB125Z latest installment plan with Meezan Bank [May 2024]
Source: File Photo

Yamaha recently announced some facelifts in its YB125Z variant as it features new graphic design on its fuel tank and side covers.

The two-wheeler is an amalgamation of elegance and modern engineering. With its classic design and cutting-edge features, the YB125Z embodies quality and comfort in equal measure.

Crafted for the discerning rider who values durability, sophistication, and innovation, the new YB125Z features updated graphics.

It features OHC 125 CC engine and five-speed transmission system. Yamaha engines also offer decent fuel averages, which makes them a popular choice for those who are looking for a stylish motorcycle.

Yamaha YB125Z Latest Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the price of the Yamaha YB125Z in Pakistan stands at Rs424,000.

Yamaha YB125Z Installment Plan

Meezan Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

Here is the one-year installment plan with 30 percent down payment for Yamaha YB125Z: 

Down Payment Rs118,800 (30%)
Processing Fee Rs1,800
Total Upfront Rs120,600
Number of Months 12
Per Month Installment Rs27,710

Yamaha YB125Z latest installment plan with Meezan Bank [May 2024]

