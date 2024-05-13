Yamaha YB125Z latest installment plan with Meezan Bank [May 2024]

Yamaha recently announced some facelifts in its YB125Z variant as it features new graphic design on its fuel tank and side covers.
The two-wheeler is an amalgamation of elegance and modern engineering. With its classic design and cutting-edge features, the YB125Z embodies quality and comfort in equal measure.
Crafted for the discerning rider who values durability, sophistication, and innovation, the new YB125Z features updated graphics.
It features OHC 125 CC engine and five-speed transmission system. Yamaha engines also offer decent fuel averages, which makes them a popular choice for those who are looking for a stylish motorcycle.
As of May 2024, the price of the Yamaha YB125Z in Pakistan stands at Rs424,000.
Meezan Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.
Here is the one-year installment plan with 30 percent down payment for Yamaha YB125Z:
|Down Payment
|Rs118,800 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs120,600
|Number of Months
|12
|Per Month Installment
|Rs27,710
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.