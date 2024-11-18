Punjab eases smog restrictions, extends hotel, restaurant hours to 10pm

LAHORE – With a decrease in smog intensity across Punjab, including the provincial capital, the operating hours for hotels and restaurants have been revised.

All hotels, restaurants, and food outlets are now allowed to remain open until 10pm, as per a notification issued by the Environmental Protection Department.

According to the notification, dine-in, parking-area dining, and takeaway services will be available until 10pm, while home delivery services will remain unrestricted.

The Environmental Protection Department of Punjab stated that improved weather conditions due to rain and changes in wind speed and direction have led to a review of restrictions imposed on November 15.

The notification directs divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure compliance with the revised restrictions. The Smog War Room and EPA have begun implementing the new operating hours schedule.