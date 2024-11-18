Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Schools reopen in four cities of Punjab as air quality improves

Punjab Announces New School Timings For Winter Season

RAWALPINDI – The government has decided to reopen all educational institutions in Rawalpindi division from tomorrow (Tuesday) after improvement was recorded in smog situation.

The administration has issued a notification regarding reopening of private and public schools in all four districts of Rawalpindi Division.

Educational activities will resume in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal districts from November 19, said the notification.

Physical attendance of students and staff will be mandatory in educational institutions of Rawalpindi Division from tomorrow.

The educational institutions in Murree have already opened, and academic activities will continue as usual.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced the closure of schools in the Rawalpindi division till November 24 after smog situation worsened in the region.

The government is yet to take a decision about reopening educational institutions in other cities after reviewing air quality situation.

Meanwhile, heavy smog continues to blanket provincial capital Lahore, pushing air quality of metrpolis to hazardous levels, making it second most polluted city in world today.

In the early hours of Monday, the AQI Index reached a critical 490, signaling dangerous pollution levels, while Delhi topped the global chart with an AQI of 1,226.

At noon, the city of 13.5 million is experiencing very unhealthy air quality, with AQI of 220, primarily due to high levels of PM2.5. The pollutants are at 144.7 µg/m³, which is 28.9 times above the WHO’s annual air quality guideline.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search