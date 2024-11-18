Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

TikTok star Muskan Chandio’s alleged private photos, video leak online

KARACHI – A popular Sindhi TikTok star, Muskan Chandio, is now trending on social media after her private photos leaked online, local media reported on Monday.

She is the latest celebrity to fall victim to such activity after alleged videos of Manahil Malik and Imsha Rehman created buzz on social media.

The unconfirmed images of Muskan Chandio have been circulating on various social media platforms, including X, for several days.

A user claimed that an inappropriate video of TikTok star is also available online. “Another controversy, but the bigger question remains: Why do influencers take risk recording such private moments?” the user wrote.

It has sparked a heated debate on the microblogging site with a section slamming people involved in such privacy breaches while other called it a stunt to get more popularity.

Muskan Chandio is yet to share her stance about the leaked photos and videos.

Last month, Minahil Malik announced quitting social media after her alleged private videos were leaked online.

Amid backlash, she took to social media and reiterated difficult time for her. “It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care,” she said.

Who is Imsha Rehman? Pakistani TikToker behind Viral Video Leaks

 

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

