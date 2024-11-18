Suzuki GD110s latest price, 24-month installment plan in Pakistan

LAHORE – With sporty looks and impressive performance, Suzuki has managed to create a space for its niche product GD110s in Pakistan where Honda rules the two-wheeler market.

Boasting Aero-Dynamic Aesthetics to decrease the air-drag, it is equipped with chromed muffler garnish & star shaped alloy rims.

Suzuki GD110s features sophisticated 110cc engine to give the powerful ride with good mileage. Its engine’s displacement is around 113cc.

The bike has been designed to be user friendly with high engine performance and efficiency

It features a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power.

The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.

Suzuki 110s latest price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs359,000 in Pakistan as the company recently jacked up the rate by Rs7,000.

Suzuki GD 110s Installment Plans

Pak Suzuki Installment plan is an easy and flexible installment plan for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle through company owned outlets only. It offers zero markup installment plans for up to 24 months.

Plan 1: Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule for 24 months

Down Payment Rs89,750 (25%)

Per Month Installment Rs11,300