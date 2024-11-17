Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Who is Imsha Rehman? Pakistani TikToker behind Viral Video Leaks

Imsha Rehman went viral overnight after falling victim to leaked videos, and her MMS leaks also made her famous across the border, with obscene clips of the TikTok star remaining among top searches.

The social media influencer was reportedly born on October 7, 2002, in Punjab capital Lahore, and was active on several social platforms. She used to share her lifestyle and fashion content with hundreds of thousands.

The previous posts of Gilgit-born star were from the university and later attracted a growing audience, paving the way for her transition to other platforms.

This year, her TikTok got over 12 million likes, cementing her place as one of famous and creative figures in Pakistan’s social media landscape. Alongside her rapid rise to fame, Imsha also secured several brand endorsements and collaborations.

As recent controversy has put her in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, Imsha’s career continues to thrive, and her fans remain supportive.

Imsha Rehamn Video Leak Scandal

Several obscene clips featuring social media star went viral, sparking widespread backlash over privacy violations. The explicit footage, reportedly showing Imsha with a friend stark naked, in a compromising position.

Amid the hard times, activists and social media users called for removal of viral content. Imsha spoke out about the challenges faced by internet personalities, highlighting the growing issue of privacy violations in the digital age. This incident follows a similar controversy involving TikTok star Minahil Malik.

Imsha quits Social Media after Leaks

Imsha Rehman later deactivated her Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts after the leak of an explicit video, sparking widespread controversy.

She hasn’t publicly blamed anyone for the leak, some have speculated it could be a case of “revenge porn.”

This incident follows a similar controversy involving TikTok star Minahil Malik, further highlighting the growing need for stronger privacy protections for online influencers.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

