Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik’s leaked video sparks surge in Google searches across India

Google searches for Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik have skyrocketed in India as well, with a 100-fold increase following a recent controversy over a leaked private video.

This surge in interest coincides with the viral spread of a dance video Malik posted in August, with many users searching for it using terms like “Pakistani TikTok Viral Video.”

Last month, Malik became embroiled in a scandal when a private video of her was leaked. The controversy has significantly boosted her visibility and sparked greater public curiosity about her content.

Google Trends data reveals that searches for “Pakistani TikTok Viral Video” have surged by 100% in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Additionally, searches for this term spiked by 75% in areas such as Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik’s dance video, which has garnered over 4.2 million views on Instagram, features her dancing energetically to the song “Mamushi” while wearing blue jeans, a black top, and black sunglasses.

Other search terms related to the video, such as “Pakistani HD video” and “Pakistani Viral MMS,” have also seen notable increases in India.

Searches for “Pakistani HD video” rose by 100% in Chandigarh, followed by Punjab (71%), Jammu and Kashmir (53%), Himachal Pradesh (35%), and Bihar (26%). Meanwhile, the search for “Pakistani Viral MMS” jumped 100% in Jammu and Kashmir, with increases in Himachal Pradesh (33%), Uttarakhand (32%), Punjab (29%), and Meghalaya (25%).

Minahil Malik’s leaked video stirred controversy in October when it surfaced online, allegedly showing her and her boyfriend in an intimate moment. The authenticity of the video remains unverified at the time of this report.

The clip, which sparked widespread debate on social media, showed Malik and her companion in a private setting, prompting intense speculation about their relationship and the circumstances behind the video.

Opinions on social media are divided, with some expressing disappointment, while others view it as a publicity stunt. Some even defend Malik, condemning the invasion of her privacy.