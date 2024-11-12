Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Nawaz Sharif calls on India to mend ties by sending cricket team to Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif Calls On India To Mend Ties By Sending Cricket Team To Pakistan

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif advised India to send its team to Pakistan for matches, stating that if relations are strained, they should work to improve them.

Speaking to the media in London alongside his daughter and Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif commented on Donald Trump’s success as US President, saying that relations between Pakistan and the US should be good. He added that while the two countries shared strong ties in the past, further improvement is needed.

He emphasized the importance of positive relations with all neighboring countries of Pakistan.

On India’s decision not to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, Nawaz Sharif remarked that the Indian team should definitely come to Pakistan, as people want to see them play here. He noted that if relations are tense, efforts should be made to improve them.

Regarding the recent attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London, Nawaz Sharif condemned the act, calling it a reflection of an unfortunate culture of disrespect. He criticised the opposition party for fostering this culture during its tenure and continuing to amplify it now.

He further stated that young boys have been tasked with chasing cars and creating scenes, instructed to tarnish others’ reputations. He added that if they want to protest, they should do so in a dignified manner.

Pakistan considers boycott of future matches with India over Champions Trophy dispute

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.3 279
EUR Euro 295.4 298.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.8 359.3
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 182.64 184.89
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.7 202.1
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 894.99 904.49
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.5 63.1
NZD New Zealand Dollar 163.14 165.14
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.78 25.08
OMR Omani Riyal 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 315.3 318.1
THB Thai Baht 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search