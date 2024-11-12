Nawaz Sharif calls on India to mend ties by sending cricket team to Pakistan

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif advised India to send its team to Pakistan for matches, stating that if relations are strained, they should work to improve them.

Speaking to the media in London alongside his daughter and Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif commented on Donald Trump’s success as US President, saying that relations between Pakistan and the US should be good. He added that while the two countries shared strong ties in the past, further improvement is needed.

He emphasized the importance of positive relations with all neighboring countries of Pakistan.

On India’s decision not to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, Nawaz Sharif remarked that the Indian team should definitely come to Pakistan, as people want to see them play here. He noted that if relations are tense, efforts should be made to improve them.

Regarding the recent attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London, Nawaz Sharif condemned the act, calling it a reflection of an unfortunate culture of disrespect. He criticised the opposition party for fostering this culture during its tenure and continuing to amplify it now.

He further stated that young boys have been tasked with chasing cars and creating scenes, instructed to tarnish others’ reputations. He added that if they want to protest, they should do so in a dignified manner.