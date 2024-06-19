Key TTP leader gunned down in Afghanistan

A key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah was gunned down in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Wednesday.
According to media reports, Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah, a key member of the proscribed TTP Shura, was killed in Asadabad district of Afghanistan's Kunar province. He was shot dead by unidentified individuals.
Reports indicate that Abdul Mannan was involved in targeted killings and bombings using explosive devices in Bajaur, besides engaging in firing on checkpoints and extortion activities.
Reports suggest that Abdul Mannan played a significant role in planning terrorist activities under TTP leader Azmatullah Mahsud. He joined TTP in 2007 and participated in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. His brother, Tariq alias Asad, is also associated with the proscribed TTP.
TTP tops the list of organizations spreading terrorism in Pakistan, with Afghan terrorists' strongholds in Afghanistan's Kunar, Nuristan, Paktika, Khost, and other regions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
