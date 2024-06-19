Key TTP leader gunned down in Afghanistan

A key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah was gunned down in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah, a key member of the proscribed TTP Shura, was killed in Asadabad district of Afghanistan's Kunar province. He was shot dead by unidentified individuals.

Reports indicate that Abdul Mannan was involved in targeted killings and bombings using explosive devices in Bajaur, besides engaging in firing on checkpoints and extortion activities.

Reports suggest that Abdul Mannan played a significant role in planning terrorist activities under TTP leader Azmatullah Mahsud. He joined TTP in 2007 and participated in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. His brother, Tariq alias Asad, is also associated with the proscribed TTP.

TTP tops the list of organizations spreading terrorism in Pakistan, with Afghan terrorists' strongholds in Afghanistan's Kunar, Nuristan, Paktika, Khost, and other regions.