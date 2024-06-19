Search

Pakistan

Key TTP leader gunned down in Afghanistan

Web Desk
04:34 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
Key TTP leader gunned down in Afghanistan

A key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah was gunned down in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah, a key member of the proscribed TTP Shura, was killed in Asadabad district of Afghanistan's Kunar province. He was shot dead by unidentified individuals.

Reports indicate that Abdul Mannan was involved in targeted killings and bombings using explosive devices in Bajaur, besides engaging in firing on checkpoints and extortion activities.

Reports suggest that Abdul Mannan played a significant role in planning terrorist activities under TTP leader Azmatullah Mahsud. He joined TTP in 2007 and participated in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. His brother, Tariq alias Asad, is also associated with the proscribed TTP.

TTP tops the list of organizations spreading terrorism in Pakistan, with Afghan terrorists' strongholds in Afghanistan's Kunar, Nuristan, Paktika, Khost, and other regions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

05:43 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Mushahid Hussain becomes first Pakistani to address BRICS forum

05:15 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistan calls for probe into acquisition of sophisticated arms by ...

04:34 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Key TTP leader gunned down in Afghanistan

12:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Eid Al-Adha celebrations continue for third day with sacrificial ...

10:31 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Siblings perish in Faisalabad house fire caused by laptop battery ...

10:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on ...

Pakistan

07:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Malkoo offloaded from London-bound flight 'for singing pro-Imran Khan ...

08:49 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Earthquake shakes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar

11:58 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin ...

10:29 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Sindh govt assures funding for prosthetic leg for Sanghar camel

04:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

COAS Asim Munir celebrates Eidul Azha with troops deployed at LoC

10:24 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby boy on Holy Mount of Arafat ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:43 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Mushahid Hussain becomes first Pakistani to address BRICS forum

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: