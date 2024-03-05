Pakistani govt appoints Lt. Gen (retd) Chiragh Haider as secretary defence production

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General (retired) Chiragh Haider Baloch as secretary Ministry of Defence Production.

Establishment Division notified the appointment of former three-star officer on contract for two years.

Lieutenant General Baloch belongs to Sahiwal. He was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment of Pakistan Army.

In his service, he held several prestigious positions including Director General of Joint Staff Headquarters, Director General of Military Training, and General Officer Commanding of the Infantry Division in Jhelum.

In recognition of his outstanding service, the former officer was conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) five years back and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

