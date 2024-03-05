Pakistani govt appoints Lt. Gen (retd) Chiragh Haider as secretary defence production

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General (retired) Chiragh Haider Baloch as secretary Ministry of Defence Production.
Establishment Division notified the appointment of former three-star officer on contract for two years.
Lieutenant General Baloch belongs to Sahiwal. He was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment of Pakistan Army.
In his service, he held several prestigious positions including Director General of Joint Staff Headquarters, Director General of Military Training, and General Officer Commanding of the Infantry Division in Jhelum.
In recognition of his outstanding service, the former officer was conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) five years back and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-May-2023/maj-gen-r-hafeezur-rehman-appointed-pta-chairman
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.