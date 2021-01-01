Imran Khan, Ahmed Faraz share the same ideology, says Info minister
Web Desk
10:52 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Imran Khan, Ahmed Faraz share the same ideology, says Info minister
Share

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz says that he has found 'similarities' between Prime Minister Imran Khan's ideology, and his father Ahmed Faraz's poetry.

According to him, he has always felt pressured and juggled since childhood to meet the expectations of being the son of a renowned poet, yet, he found the same things in Imran Khan's ideology that was present in his father's poetry, reported Urdu News.

Netizens didn't seem to approve of his statement. Also, Twitter did not take it well and trolled the Federal minister for "not knowing about his own father's ideology".

"Obviously people have expectations that being the son of such a great man has its advantages and disadvantages, but it also has its disadvantages that you are constantly trying to prove people wrong. This obviously creates pressure," he added.

The senator said he believed in making his own identity and is committed to the journey as a soldier, and it is with the ideology of Imran Khan that he is acquainted with; since this is exactly what his late father mentioned in his poetry.

Addressing the concerns about censorship and restrictions on the media in the country, he said: "I have a personal commitment to freedom of expression in the person I am the son of."

