Imran Khan, Ahmed Faraz share the same ideology, says Info minister

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz says that he has found 'similarities' between Prime Minister Imran Khan's ideology, and his father Ahmed Faraz's poetry.

According to him, he has always felt pressured and juggled since childhood to meet the expectations of being the son of a renowned poet, yet, he found the same things in Imran Khan's ideology that was present in his father's poetry, reported Urdu News.

Netizens didn't seem to approve of his statement. Also, Twitter did not take it well and trolled the Federal minister for "not knowing about his own father's ideology".

یہ عمران خان کی عزت افزائی نہی اپنے والد کی بے عزتی کر رہے ہیں۔ — Imran Ali Syed (@imranalisyed03) January 1, 2021

شاعر کے بیٹے نے شعر کی تشریح غلط سمجھی ہے ۔ جب کہ ابا حضور کچا مکان قبر کو کہتے رہے لیکن بیٹا حضور کچا مکان غریب کی جھونپڑی سمجھتا رہا@shiblifaraz pic.twitter.com/GPVhkTgsA4 — Kashif Hashmi ⁦ (@kabbas78) January 1, 2021

شبلی فراز نے اپنا والد بدل تو نہیں لیا؟ ان کے والد تو یہ فرماتے تھے ????https://t.co/rDdQtXuVAc — بنٹو (@FactualPartisan) January 1, 2021

So Shibli does not even know Mr father, who Ahmed Fraz was? Ahmer Fraz was such straight, honest & compassionate person Your leader does not have a "Shaiba" of Mr Ahmed Fraz qualities. Knowing Shibli character his ancestry claim 2 Mr Ahmed Fraz?. No disrespect2 Respected Mother — abdul kashmiri (@abdulkashmiri) January 1, 2021

"Obviously people have expectations that being the son of such a great man has its advantages and disadvantages, but it also has its disadvantages that you are constantly trying to prove people wrong. This obviously creates pressure," he added.

The senator said he believed in making his own identity and is committed to the journey as a soldier, and it is with the ideology of Imran Khan that he is acquainted with; since this is exactly what his late father mentioned in his poetry.

Addressing the concerns about censorship and restrictions on the media in the country, he said: "I have a personal commitment to freedom of expression in the person I am the son of."