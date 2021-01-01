New gas connections banned for domestic consumers
LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Company Lahore Region has banned the provision of connections to domestic consumers under the fast track policy.
Consumers have to pay 31,000 in advance under the newly imposed fast track policy.
The SNGPL had stopped issuing demand notices for normal new connections after the quota for new gas connection was filled to capacity.
The restriction comes in wake of the reduction in the quota of connections from the federal government.
On the other hand, Pakistan is suffering from a serious gas shortage while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) failed to resolve the ongoing crisis.
The SNGPL officials have been promising to resolve the issue for the last almost three years but these promises are yet to be fulfilled.
