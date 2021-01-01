‘Return looted wealth or face jail’, PM Imran has only two options for Pakistani opposition
11:58 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his government will be successful in improving common people's lives on the completion of this tenure.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan said he is "the prime minister of common people and not the representative of privileged."

Khan reiterated his stance that he will not strike a deal with opposition parties while warning them to return the robbed wealth of the country or face charges.

Expressing his opinion on current political situation, he stated that opposition leaders are left with only two options. "First is to return Pakistan’s looted wealth via plea bargain or face the music."

He said many issues of the Pakistan can be resolved just by recovering ill-gotten assets from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president and Asif Ali Zardari.

To a question on PDM's January 31 ultimatum, the premier noted that the anti-government protests to oust him from power are "absolute failure".

"People will not participate in long-march because they know this movement is not for any cause but to protect the looted wealth," he added.

The premier reiterated the stance that PTI government was willing to hold talks with the opposition parties on all issues except corruption.

"Ninety-five percent of corruption cases against them [opposition leaders] were registered during the tenure of the past governments,” he added.

PM Imran said his party members were also detained by NAB on corruption allegations. If we were influencing NAB then Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan would have never arrested.

