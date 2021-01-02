Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 January 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs114,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 89,833 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 104,744 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Karachi PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Islamabad PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Peshawar PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Quetta PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Sialkot PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Attock PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Gujranwala PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Jehlum PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Multan PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Bahawalpur PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Gujrat PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Nawabshah PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Chakwal PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Hyderabad PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Nowshehra PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Sargodha PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Faisalabad PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593
Mirpur PKR 114,300 PKR 1,593

