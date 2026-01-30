PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam achieves another cricket milestone

LAHORE – Babar Azam achieved a remarkable milestone by playing his 100th home international match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, when Pakistan took on Australia in first game of the three-match T20I series.

The former captain expressed his pride in reaching this landmark at home ground, calling it a special honor.

In a brief conversation about his journey, Babar Azam shared his appreciation for the unparalleled support he receives from fans across the country. “It’s not just Lahore but every city and stadium where fans have always encouraged me. Their support motivates me to perform better,” he said.

Reflecting on his memorable innings in Pakistan, he said that his Test innings in cities like Karachi and Lahore hold a special place in his heart. Each venue has its own memories, making every innings close to him.

Babar Azam also recalled his early days at the stadium. “In 2006 or 2007, I was at the stadium as a ball picker during a Pakistan vs. South Africa match. Today, representing my country and playing my 100th match here feels like a dream come true,” he added.

He also expressed his gratitude for the love and support he receives from cricket fans, both at the stadium and on social media. “The real strength lies in the fans, and I always aim to bring a smile to their faces with my performance,” said Babar.

Pakistan’s head coach, Mike Hesson, also congratulated Babar Azam on his achievement. “Playing in front of home fans is always a special moment, and today is even more memorable as Babar is playing his 100th match in Pakistan,” he said.